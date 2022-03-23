Republic FC returns home to take on FC Tulsa on Heart Health Day – this Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. In honor of the match, Medic Ambulance is here to go over the basics of CPR and talk about why it’s such an important skill for everyone to know. Tickets for Sunday’s match – as well as the club’s upcoming First Responder’s match on April 2 – are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans can stream the matches for free through the FOX40 mobile app at FOX40.com/Apps or through FOX40.com. It will also be available on FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2, on Comcast Cable channel 382, Charter Communications channel 199, Volcano Vision channel 441, and Consolidated Communications channel 172.



The Indomitable Club is also set to host its 3rd Annual Non-Profit Mixer on Tuesday, March 29, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Jackrabbit Brewing. Non-profit organizations are invited to attend this free event to learn about Republic FC’s community work and ways that the club can partner with local organizations throughout the season. For more information or to RSVP, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Community.

