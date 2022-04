Republic FC, Raley’s, and Kellogg’s are partnering to drive $25,000 in donations to address hunger and food insecurity in Northern California and Nevada. Through April 26, 20 cents of every purchase of select Kellogg’s products at all Northern California and Northern Nevada Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Foods locations will go to Raley’s Food for Families.

