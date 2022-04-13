This summer, players from all reaches of the Sacramento region can take the field with Republic FC coaches. Registration is open now for the club’s youth Summer Camps, which run from May 31 to August 12 and are the perfect way to get the kids out and active during summer vacation. For more information or to register a player, visit https://www.sacrepublicfc.com/camps-clinics/.

Sacramento Republic FC Camps and Clinics are planned and designed to provide a top notch professional experience for players of all ages and abilities. These programs focus on fun, highlighting individual technical skills, and are led by professionally licensed and certified coaches.