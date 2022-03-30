Jackrabbit Brewing Company in West Sacramento is celebrating its 9th anniversary! Come out and celebrate this Saturday, April 2, noon to 9:00 p.m. at their taproom – 1323 Terminal Street, West Sacramento. Festivities include live music, food, and good beer – including The Bear & The Hare IPA, a new collaboration with Republic FC.

Republic FC will continue the festivities in the all-new Corner Kick Club at Heart Health Park during the team’s match on April 2, offering the special-edition beer, other Jackrabbit brews, and an exclusive pitch-side view of the action. Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and fans can stream the matches for free through the FOX40 mobile app at FOX40.com/Apps or through FOX40.com. It will also be available on FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2, on Comcast Cable channel 382, Charter Communications channel 199, Volcano Vision channel 441, and Consolidated Communications channel 172