Sacramento Republic FC’s newly released ‘City of Trees’ alternate kit pays homage to the characteristic urban canopy of Sacramento. As a part of the kit launch, the club has partnered with Save Our Water to help educate fans and community members alike on how they can best conserve water, the Sacramento Tree Foundation, and California ReLeaf to help spread the word on how fans and Sacramentans can care for the region’s trees and urban forest.

