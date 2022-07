U.S. Open Cup Semifinal – Republic FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Republic FC takes on Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinal today at 7:30 PM PT. It’s one of the biggest matches in club history, with tickets already sold out. Fans that plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early, and those who can’t make the game can watch on ESPN+ or listen on SacTown Sports 1140.