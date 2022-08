Alongside Republic FC’s Honor Our Educators Night on August 6, the club will host a special group of Women from STEM fields to speak to fans about their professional journeys and stories from their careers. Fans that purchase the special-event ticket for the session at SacRepublicFC.com/stem can get access to an exclusive happy hour, a complimentary drink ticket, and a post match photo on the pitch at Heart Health Park.

