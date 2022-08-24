Calling all Hornet faculty, staff, students, and alumni! Join us this Saturday’s Republic FC match for College Night presented by Sacramento State. This spirit-filled evening will feature entertainment and activities the whole family can enjoy, with performances by the Sacramento State Marching Band, cheer & dance teams, and color guard and a special appearance by the Men’s Soccer Team. A special ticket package starts at just $20 and includes an exclusive, limited-edition Sac State x Republic FC scarf. More information and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/SacState. Saturday’s match will also be the last chance for fans to see the Boys in Old Glory Red at home before the U.S. Open Cup Final in Orlando on September 7.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction