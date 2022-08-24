Calling all Hornet faculty, staff, students, and alumni! Join us this Saturday’s Republic FC match for College Night presented by Sacramento State. This spirit-filled evening will feature entertainment and activities the whole family can enjoy, with performances by the Sacramento State Marching Band, cheer & dance teams, and color guard and a special appearance by the Men’s Soccer Team. A special ticket package starts at just $20 and includes an exclusive, limited-edition Sac State x Republic FC scarf. More information and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/SacState. Saturday’s match will also be the last chance for fans to see the Boys in Old Glory Red at home before the U.S. Open Cup Final in Orlando on September 7.