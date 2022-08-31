Republic FC and Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby are partnering with Kellogg’s and Downtown Sacramento Partnership to host a free watch party for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when Sacramento plays MLS side Orlando City SC in Florida. The all-ages event will be free and open to the public. As part of the club’s core value to foster a unified community, Republic FC and its partners are donating $10,000 to Wellspring Women’s Center, a drop-in day center that has been serving women and children in need for 30 years in Oak Park. Fans are encouraged to make an additional donation upon registration.

