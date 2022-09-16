Come out to Republic FC’s match this Sunday Heart Health Park this Sunday to celebrate Youth Soccer Day presented by Western Health Advantage. Prior to the match, over 600 youth soccer

players will march in the annual Youth Soccer Parade Powered by SMUD, highlighting the tremendous talent that is being developed right here in the Sacramento region. Fans will receive a 2022 Republic FC team poster courtesy of Western Health Advantage. Kickoff against Orange County SC is set for 2:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

The Indomitable Club engages with local youth players throughout the year by offering camps & clinics, and through the Youth Club Partnerships program presented by Crystal Creamery. Youth Club Partners receive a variety of perks, including private camps & clinics with professional level-training, coaching education, exclusive team experiences, tickets to Republic FC games, and more. To learn more, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Youth-Club-Partnerships. To celebrate the start of back-to-school sports, Crystal Creamery is raffling off a VIP experience for an upcoming Republic FC game. Anyone can enter to win at CrystalCreamery.com.