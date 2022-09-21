Through the end of October, Republic FC, Kellogg’s and Raley’s are partnering to address food insecurity throughout Northern California. With the support of community members and fans, the program will donate up to $50,000 to Raley’s Food For Families, bringing the total donation to $100,000 raised for regional food banks. Now through November 1, twenty cents of every purchase of over 50 different Kellogg’s products at Northern California Raley’s, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Foods stores will help grow the donation to combat food insecurity. Learn more at SacRepublicFC.com/Food-for-Families.

For a full list of eligible Kellogg’s products or to order online for same-day delivery or pickup, visit Raleys.com.