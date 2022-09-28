Noche Latina Match

Wednesday, September 28

Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

Heart Health Park

Tonight, Republic FC will host its annual Noche Latina match, powered by SMUD, where elements on and off the field will highlight elements of Sacramento’s vibrant Hispanic and Latinx community. Through October 15th, the club and its partners are activating unique celebrations, community programming, and showcasing regional ties throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

The match against Phoenix Rising FC will recognize and honor the Hispanic and Latinx community through special food and beverage options, entertainment, presentations, storytelling, and more. During halftime, the club will honor the recipient of the third annual El Futuro Scholarship, presented in partnership with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

At the match, fans can checkout this year’s Hispanic Heritage merchandise collection – featuring a variety of items. Ten percent of HHM scarf proceeds will benefit La Familia Counseling Center in South Sacramento. The collection is also available online at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com.

Kickoff for tonight’s match is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.