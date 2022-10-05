On Sunday, October 9, Republic FC will host its annual Breast Health Awareness Match, presented by UC Davis Health, where special elements will increase awareness of the disease and the importance of preventative screenings, as well as celebrate survivors and thank local leaders and healthcare workers.

This year, UC Davis Health is offering free mammogram screening services to uninsured women aged 40 and over throughout October – Breast Health Awareness Month. Women who qualify can call (916) 734-6145 to make an appointment.

During halftime at Sunday’s match, the club will host a very special moment for a breast cancer patient. Surrounded by thousands of fans and supporters at Heart Health Park, Gena Bravo will get her opportunity to “ring the bell,” signaling the completion of 18 months of chemotherapy.

Ahead of the match, Republic FC has released a limited-edition hat that will benefit local non-profit organization Albie Aware. The Breast Health Awareness Hat is available now at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m., and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app, and streaming on ESPN+. Tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.