Republic FC Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, October 15

7:00 PM

Saturday’s Republic FC match is the 2022 regular season finale and Fan Appreciation Night at Heart Health Park. Throughout the evening, the club will thank all of the supporters who have cheered the club on all year with exciting giveaways and promotions, including scarves, player-signed balls and jerseys, seat upgrades, and much more! In addition, the club will honor a pair of local heroes in the community, and in partnership with Primal Pet Foods and Foster and Paws, host its first-ever pet adoption event to connect furry friends with new families. It’s the club’s final game before the start of the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs!