Western Conference Quarterfinals

Saturday, October 22

Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

This Saturday, Republic FC will kick off its third competition of the year when the club hosts New Mexico United for the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Sacramento has reached the USL postseason tournament eight times in the club’s nine-year history, playing host in six of its eight quests to claim silverware.

On Saturday, fans are encouraged to arrive early and take advantage of half-priced drink specials. Fans can access the stadium an extra thirty minutes early, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The first 5,000 people through the gates will receive a Republic FC cheer card. To purchase tickets and learn more about the 2022 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Hisense, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Playoffs. The match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on FOX40.com and the FOX40 Mobile News App, as well as streaming on ESPN+. It will also be available on FOX40 following the broadcast of Major League Baseball Playoffs.