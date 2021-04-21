Sac Republic FC

Republic FC is set to bring fans back to games this season. Learn what’s new at the stadium and how fans can make their matchday experience seamless with the Republic FC app — mobile food and beverage ordering, contactless tickets, and more. When more tickets are available, fans can be the first to know at sacrepublicfc.com/single-game-tickets.

Republic FC – first game!
Sat, April 24 – noon
