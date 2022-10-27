Republic FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Western Conference Semifinals) – Watch the Match at Jackrabbit Brewing!

Saturday, October 29

Kickoff at 5:00 p.m.

Address/Location of Event: Jackrabbit Brewing – 1323 Terminal St., West Sacramento

This Saturday, Republic FC is playing in the Western Conference Semifinals when the club heads to the rocky mountains to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Fans can catch all the action at Jackrabbit Brewing in West Sacramento, where the match will be broadcast in their large taproom. They’ll have over 30 beers on tap, including The Bear & The Hare IPA – released earlier this year to celebrate their partnership with Republic FC—and plenty of giveaways. Food truck Poco D Todo will be there serving tacos all night long.