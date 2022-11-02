Republic FC Winter Wishlist

Donations accepted through Dec. 9

SacRepublicFC.com/Wishlist

Now through December 9, Republic FC is teaming up with Bank of Marin and Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna to deliver holiday cheer to hundreds of kids in North Sacramento through the club’s annual Winter Wishlist donation drive. Fans and community members are encouraged to donate new toys and coats for kids ages 5-12 to provide a special gift for the students in North Sacramento’s Robla School District.

Toy & coat donations are being collected at various locations throughout the region. Supporters can also “give with a click” while they shop online this holiday season, selecting from a variety of age-appropriate toys and coats from an Amazon Wishlist, specially-curated with the Robla School District students in mind. Gifts range from $10 to $30 and will be shipped directly to the Republic FC front office for distribution. Monetary donations to purchase new coats and toys are also being accepted at SacRepublicFC.com/wishlist

Robla is one of the oldest school districts in the region, and faces many challenges. More than 90% of the district’s families living at or below the federal poverty line and over 20% of students without a permanent address, and the staff and teachers in the district are not just educators, but often a lifeline and resource for daily life.

For more information and donation drop-off locations, visit SacRepublicFC.com/wishlist