Players can join Republic FC on the pitch leading into Thanksgiving. From November 19-23, club will partner William Jessup University will host a five-day Fall Break Camp for players of all skill levels ages 4-16.

Sacramento Republic FC provides an exceptional soccer camp experience in the region, with camp participants receiving expert coaching from our professionally trained and licensed coaching staff. All participants also receive a Republic FC T-shirt, soccer ball, and a ticket to a 2023 home match at Heart Health Park. The club’s camps are held year-round and provide a great opportunity for players of all abilities to have fun, learn new skills, meet new friends, and prepare for their upcoming season while having great experiences both on and off the field.



Republic FC Fall Break Camp

November 19 – November 23

9:00 a.m.-10:30a.m. (4-6 years old), 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. (7-16 years old)

William Jessup University; 2121 University Ave, Rocklin, CA

$120 (4-6 years old), $200 (7-16 years old)

SacRepublicFC.com/camps-clinics