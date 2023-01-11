Republic FC is gearing up for its 10th season! This weekend (Jan. 14 & 15), the club is hosting its annual Open Tryouts, giving the region’s best players the opportunity to impress the Indomitable Club’s technical staff, and earn a spot on the 2023 roster. With limited spots available, soccer players with dreams of igniting a professional career are encouraged to sign up early at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts

Earlier this week, the Republic FC announced the full schedule for the 2023 USL Championship season. The club kicks off play on the road on March 11, and then returns to Heart Health Park for the home opener against Charleston Battery on March 18. The only way that fans can guarantee seats for all the action at Heart Health Park TODAY is by becoming in Indomitable Member. Membership is the most affordable way for fans to catch all the action at Heart Health Park, and provides a robust benefits package that includes year-round access to events and experiences with the team, discounts both in and outside of Heart Health Park, and the ultimate flexibility to manage their tickets throughout the season – including the ability to donate, re-sell, or transfer tickets. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships