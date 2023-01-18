Republic FC Youth Camps and Clinics are back for 2023 with the Regional Development Program! Every Sunday from January 29 to February 26, local youth players looking to jump into a more competitive environment can train with Republic FC’s youth coaches and be evaluated by the club’s Development Academy staff. The series of weekly sessions is designed to supplement participation with players’ current club teams and is open to Boys and Girls ages 10-16.

Throughout the year, youth players across the region can get on the field with the club’s professionally trained coaches. Republic FC camps and clinics provide the best youth-soccer experience in the region, allowing players of all ages and skill levels to have fun and learn skills to grow their game.





Republic FC Youth Camps and Clinics

SacRepublicFC.com/youth





Republic FC Regional Development Program

Sundays from Jan. 29 to Feb. 26: 4PM-6PM

Bartholomew Sports Park; 10150 Franklin High Rd, Elk Grove, CA