Republic FC 2023 Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now! With the upcoming season fast approaching, it’s the only way for fans to secure tickets today. Indomitable season ticket members get access to every match, as well as exclusive discounts, benefits, events and more – including special perks as the club celebrates it’s 10th season this year.



916-307-6100

Goal@SacRepublicFC.com

SacRepublicFC.com/memberships

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction