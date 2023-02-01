To kick off Black History Month, Sacramento Republic FC and the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce announced today that they are partnering to present a $1,000 scholarship to a qualified and deserving student from the Sacramento region.

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must live in the Sacramento region. To apply or learn more, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship. Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 24 and will be screened by a committee from Republic FC and the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce. The recipient will be honored at the club’s home opener on March 18 at Heart Health Park.

The Black History Month Scholarship kicks off Republic FC’s annual Indomitable Scholars series, which has awarded over $10,000 to the region’s next generation of leaders since 2019. Throughout the year, the club will partner with the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to present the El Futuro Scholarship to students of Hispanic and Latinx origin – as well as the Pride Scholarship, awarded in partnership with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. As a part of its 10th season anniversary campaign, Republic FC has pledged an additional $10,000 to local non-profit organizations that will be highlighted throughout the year.

