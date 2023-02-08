Calling youth soccer players of all ages and skill levels! Join Republic FC for an exciting holiday camp this Presidents Day weekend at C.K. McClatchy High School. Participants will receive expert coaching from our professionally trained and licensed coaching staff. Sacramento Republic FC Youth Camps & Clinics focus on developing individual technical skills in a fun and exciting environment, providing a great opportunity for players of all abilities to learn new skills and meet new friends. Players will also receive a Sacramento Republic FC T-shirt and a ticket to a 2023 home match at Heart Health Park. Registration is open NOW at SacRepublicFC.com/Camps-Clinics.

Republic FC offers various youth training programs year-round. For more information and the full calendar of 2023 camps and clinics, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Camps-Clinics



Presidents’ Day Weekend Camp

Feb. 18 – 20

9:00am – noon

C.K. McClatchy High School – 3066 Freeport Blvd.

SacRepublicFC.com/Camps-Clinics