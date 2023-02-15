On March 7, Republic FC will host organizations from across the region for the club’s annual Nonprofit Mixer. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with the club’s Community Investment team and hear about the many ways that Republic FC can partner with organizations this season.

Every year since its inception, Republic FC has partnered with non-profit organizations throughout Sacramento to foster a Unified Community – one of the club’s core values. Whether it’s donating to incredible causes, offering scholarships to hard-working students, or creating memorable experiences at Republic FC matches, the club takes every opportunity to serve Sacramentans from all reaches through mutually beneficial programming.



