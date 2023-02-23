Starting this afternoon at 1:00 p.m., single game tickets for the entire Republic FC 2023 season will be on sale! Catch all the action at Heart Health Park, including the March 4 friendly against Monterey Bay F.C. that also includes entry to Fan Fest.

Exciting matches await the team this year. For the first time since 2015, the team will face off with every club in the league at least once – including regional rivals Oakland Roots SC and Monterey Bay F.C. – as well as Eastern Conference opponents who have never played at Heart Health Park. There are also two matches during the California State Fair & Food Festival, with all fans with match tickets receiving free entrance to the fair on the same day.

Republic FC fans will get their first chance to see the 2023 squad in action on Saturday, March 4, when the club hosts local rival Monterey Bay F.C. for a preseason friendly at Heart Health Park, followed by Fan Fest. After the final whistle, fans will have the opportunity to meet players and coaches and take part in fun, exclusive on-field experiences with the team. The club’s 10th USL Championship campaign will kick off on the road the following Saturday, March 11, when the squad travels to Texas to take on El Paso Locomotive FC before the club returns to Heart Health Park on March 18 for the home opener against Charleston Battery.

Tickets to Fan Fest and all of Republic FC’s home matches are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.