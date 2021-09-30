Sac Republic FC

Sacramento Republic FC and the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SACHCC) are partnering to present the El Futuro Scholarship, which provides a $1,000 scholarship to two qualified and deserving students of Hispanic heritage from the Sacramento region.

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California community college, and intend to enroll in a four-year college of university, or a California community college (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must be of Hispanic origin, and live in the Sacramento six-county regional area – Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba counties. To apply or learn more about requirements and screening, visit sacrepublicfc.com/scholarship. Applications must be submitted by Monday, October 4.

