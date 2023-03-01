Republic FC’s 2023 Season is just around the corner – this week, Indomitable Fans can get their first look at this season’s squad as they take on local rival Monterey Bay F.C. in a preseason friendly at Heart Health Park. After the match, fans can attend Fan Fest with their match ticket to hear from the club’s technical staff and interact with their favorite players from the club. Republic FC’s Cap City Crew – all-new for the 2023 season – will be on hand to help create lasting memories and host fun activities for supporters to engage with players, staff, and more. Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

Ahead of the start of the USL Championship season, Republic FC recently released the 10th Anniversary Legacy Kit, celebrating the club’s history and all of the special moments and people that have made an impact on the Sacramento soccer community. Kits are available for pre-sale now at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com.

The Indomitable Club’s 2023 season is slated to begin on Saturday, March 11 on the road against El Paso Locomotive FC. The following week, Charleston Battery comes to the River City for the 2023 Home Opener at Heart Health Park on March 18.



