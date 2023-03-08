FOX40 is back as Republic FC’s Official Broadcast Partner for the 2023 season! Beginning with the team’s season opener on March 11, fans can stream all 34 of the club’s USL Championship matches on FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app, as well as the station’s digital Antenna TV 40.2. Select matches will also be available on FOX40, including the club’s first two home matches on March 18 and March 25, with more matches to be announced throughout the season.

This Saturday, the club will officially open the 2023 campaign when the squad travels to face El Paso Locomotive FC. Fans from around the region are invited to join the club for a watch party at Brickyard Counter & Bar in El Dorado Hills. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early to guarantee a table before the club’s Cap City Crew gets the crowd pumped up for the game with fun giveaways and contents. More details are available at SacRepublicFC.com/watchparty