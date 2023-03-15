This Saturday, Republic FC will welcome fans back to Heart Health Park for the club’s Home Opener! In addition to all of the exciting action on the field, the night will feature fun giveaways, food and drink specials, and fireworks to celebrate the club’s 10th season. Kickoff against Charleston Battery is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

If Republic FC wins, all fans in attendance will receive a special offer from Raising Cane’s through the Republic FC Mobile App. The offer for buy one, get one free Raising Cane’s combo box will be redeemable at any of the restaurant’s six Sacramento-area locations. The “We Win, You Win” special will be available at all of the club’s home games this season.



