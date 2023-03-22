This Saturday, Republic FC continues a three-match homestand, when San Diego Loyal SC visits Heart Health Park. The club is undefeated in its first two matches – including a 1-1 draw against Charleston Battery in front of a sold-out home crowd last weekend. After going down a goal and a man in the first half, the Indomitable Club lived up to its name, coming from behind to secure a point – a performance that earned forward Rodrigo Lopez and defender Jack Gurr selections to the USL Team of the Week. Republic FC will look to extend its unbeaten streak against a San Diego side that sits atop the Western Conference standings and is the only team to post two clean sheets.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. Fans who can’t make it out to the game catch all the action right here on FOX40, as well as Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and the FOX40 News mobile app.