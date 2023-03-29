On this day in 2014: Republic FC played its first match in club history – a 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy II. The performance quickly established Sacramento as a soccer powerhouse in the league, and three players were named to USL’s team of the week. Ten years later, things are still in full swing for the Indomitable Club. The team is off to a strong start to the 2023 season, undefeated in its first three matches.

Republic FC is back in action this Saturday, when the club hosts 2022 Eastern Conference Champion Louisville City FC for the first time. Next week, the Indomitable Club will enter the U.S. Open Cup, hosting Crossfire Redmond for a second round match on April 5. Both matches are set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. Fans who can’t make it out to the game catch all the action right here on FOX40, as well as Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, and the FOX40 News mobile app.