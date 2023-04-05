Tonight, Republic FC makes its return in the U.S. Open Cup when the club hosts Crossfire for a second-round match at Heart Health Park! Last year, the club made history in the tournament, becoming the first non-MLS team to reach the Final since 2008. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets

The club will look to carry momentum from the first month of league play, including last week’s 5-0 win over defending Eastern Conference Champion Louisville City FC. The performance secured the top spot on the league’s Power Rankings for the second week in a row and earned players Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr a selection to the USL Team of the Week.

Earlier this week, Republic FC announced the addition of three players from the club’s development academy to the first-team roster on USL Academy contracts – getting the opportunity to train and even possibly play in pro games. Since 2015, Republic FC’s academy has been preparing players for elite competition. Thirty-three players have earned the opportunity to join the first-team on a USL Academy contract, and 20 academy players have moved into the pro ranks, including a few who player right here at home. On May 1 and 2, the academy will host open tryouts for the upcoming 2023-24 season. For more information or to register, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Academy