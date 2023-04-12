This Saturday, Republic FC returns to Heart Health Park to begin a three-game homestand. The Indomitable Club will look to remain unbeaten on the season and defend its top spot in the league’s power rankings for the fourth week in the row as it hosts Western Conference foe Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com and the FOX40 News mobile app, and streaming on ESPN+.

As a part of First Responders Night presented by Medic Ambulance, the club will celebrate and thank those who are protecting and serving our community every day – from police and firefighters, to medics, and more.