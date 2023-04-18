On May 1 and 2, Republic FC’s Academy will host an opportunity for talented young players born in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, & 2012 to earn a spot in the region’s top youth development program. The club will host two days of tryout sessions for players interested in joining the club’s youth development academy teams for the 2023-24 season. All sessions will be held at Mather Sports Complex. Registration is now open at SacRepublicFC.com/academy.

Republic FC’s youth development system offers the region’s only youth-to-pro pathway. Academy players can rise through the ranks and earn opportunities to train and compete with the club’s first team, and potentially earn a pro contract. The club’s youth squads compete at the highest level of youth soccer in North America – MLS NEXT – providing access to the best competition and the top player development platform in the United States and Cana.



