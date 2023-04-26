Tonight, it’s Sacramento vs. Bay Area – on the court and on the pitch. Just as the Kings host the Golden State Warriors for Game 5, Republic FC will host regional rival Oakland Roots SC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. While this is the first time the teams are meeting in the Open Cup, they are very familiar with each other. It’s a battle every match – with each team claiming one win and five draws in the head-to-head series.

It’s also $5 beer night! From 6:00 p.m. until the 30th minute of the game, fans can enjoy $5 draft beer at all locations throughout the stadium – including the new Craft Brew Bar! In collaboration with breweries from throughout California, the bar will feature 16 taps offering a wide variety of brews – the perfect opportunity for fans to try something new or sip on a familiar favorite.

Kickoff from Heart Health Park is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets