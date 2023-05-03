Tomorrow, May 4, is the annual Big Day of Giving! Coordinated by the Sacramento Region Community Foundation this is a 24-hour give-a-thon that encourages local donors to support causes that matter to them and their loved ones.

Since the first local giving day that launched in 2013, more than 60,000 donors have helped hundreds of nonprofits in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo countries raise $78 million through the region-wide, community-driven effort. In 2022, 718 organizations generated a record $13.4 million in a single day.

If you’re going to give just one time this year, THIS IS THE DAY TO DO IT. The majority of individual donations are between $15 and $50, demonstrating that no matter the size of the contribution, the community can make a big difference with it gives together. Additionally, dozens of local companies provide additional funds to help multiply the impact of individual gifts.

This year, Republic FC is encouraging fans to support WellSpace Health, the largest regional operator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline call center. The club has teamed up with WellSpace and WellSpace and Western Health Advantage to add a 988 patch to the club’s 2023 kit to raise awareness for the nationwide resource. No matter where someone is in the country, it only takes those three digits (9-8-8) to get them in contact with a trained counselor for support.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit BigDayofGiving.org