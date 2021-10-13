Sac Republic FC

Throughout the month of October, Republic FC, Raley’s, and Kellogg’s are partnering to address food insecurity throughout Northern California. With support from fans and community members, the month-long program will donate up to $25,000 to support Raley’s Food for Families. Through November 2, twenty cents of every purchase of over 50 different Kellogg’s products at Northern California Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill Foods stores will help grow the donation to combat food insecurity.

According to Feeding America, 14.4 percent of residents and 19.3 percent of children in Sacramento County are facing food insecurity, meaning that at times, they lack access to enough food for an active, healthy lifestyles for all household members or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate foods. Funds from this campaign will be distributed to county food banks.

Partnering To Relieve Hunger

Now Through November 2

All Northern California & Northern Nevada Raley’s, Bel Air, And Nob Hill Foods Locations

