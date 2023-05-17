Republic FC Youth Summer Camps & Clinics

Beginning May 30

Registration for Republic FC’s Summer Camps & Clinics is open now – giving youth players across the region the opportunity to take the pitch with their favorite team! Republic FC’s Camps and Clinics are the only camps in the region directly operated by a professional soccer team, providing a top-notch experience for players of all ages and abilities.

These programs focus on fun, while highlighting individual technical skills, teamwork, and more! Programs are held all summer long at locations throughout the region – including Elk Grove, Rocklin, Land Park, Natomas, and Woodland. All participants receive a t-shirt and a ticket to an upcoming Republic FC match – AND they may even get a surprise visit from a Republic FC player or coach.

For more information or to register, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Camps-Clinics