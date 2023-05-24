Beer and soccer lovers unite! Republic FC’s inaugural Brewfest is coming up on June 17, celebrating the region’s robust brewing history and community. This 21+ event will feature a wide range of craft beers, ciders – and even some hard kombucha and non-alcoholic options – from over 15 breweries. Tickets also include entry to that night’s match against Monterey Bay F.C. as well as a commemorative glass and unlimited tastings. Tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest, and you don’t want to wait. Early bird pricing (a $10 discount) is only available through May 31.

Later this summer, the club is returning to Hughes Stadium – the place where it all began in 2014 – for a 10th anniversary celebration on April 26. Nine years ago, had over 20,000 people fill the stadium for four straight matches, and is calling on its fans and the community to help them do it one more time when the club hosts Orange County SC. There will be special appearances from former players and coaches, a commemorative t-shirt giveaway, limited-edition merchandise, and more! For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes