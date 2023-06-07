On August 26th, Republic FC will return to the site of its first-ever home match for a 10th Season Celebration at Hughes Stadium. Hughes stadium hosted the club’s first four home matches matches during the inaugural 2014 season – selling out 20,000 seats and bursting onto the American soccer scene. The match will celebrate the 10 years Republic FC has been connected to the communities of Sacramento, reflect on the proud history of the club, and once again remind the American soccer community of how much the game is loved in the region. To celebrate the occasion, the match presenting partner SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union will provide a free commemorative t-shirt to the first 10,000 fans through the gates.

Republic FC 10th Anniversary Celebration at Hughes Stadium

August 26, 2023

7:30 PM