This Saturday, Republic FC is hosting its inaugural Brewfest! This event is for people 21+ and will celebrate the region’s robust brewing community, with fans able to sample from over 20 local craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Tickets to Brewfest also include a Republic FC match ticket for that night’s contest as the Indomitable Club takes on NorCal rival Monterey Bay F.C. beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Gates for Brewfest open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest