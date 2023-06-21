This Saturday, Republic FC is hosting its annual Pride Night when the team plays San Antonio FC at Heart Health Park. Throughout the evening, the club will highlight community champions and advocates from the region’s LGBTQ+ community – including special rainbow elements around the stadium and the presentation of a $1,000 scholarship in partnership with the Sacramento LGBT Center.

This year, the club is encouraging fans to join in celebrating Pride all month long by joining in efforts that support the LGBTQ+ community. A limited-edition Pride merchandise collection is available now with 20% of proceeds going to The Trevor Project to help prevent suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. Republic FC has also launched a “Goals for Pride” campaign, pledging donations to the Sacramento LGBT Center and Athlete Ally’s Playing for Pride for each goal scored by the Indomitable Club during June.

Tickets to Saturday’s match are still available, including a special combo package starting at $40 that includes a ticket to the game and this year’s Pride scarf.

For more information on Republic FC’s Pride month celebrations or to purchase tickets to the game, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Pride

