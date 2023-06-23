This Saturday, SMUD is sponsoring free electric vehicle test drives and rides at Cal Expo in partnership with Sac Republic FC. Participants will receive tickets to Saturday’s Sacramento Republic FC match.

• Event gives residents the chance to kick the tires on an EV and score tickets to Saturday’s Sacramento Republic FC match

• Attendees can win prizes including 4 VIP tickets to that night’s match, and separately the 9 remaining home matches this season, including tickets to that night’s Republic FC match

• SMUD supports customers’ transition to EVs as part of regional decarbonization plan

In addition to learning about EV incentives and SMUD’s EV electricity rate credit, participants will also get information about:

• EV affordability and income-based assistance

• EV range and charging

• Affordable used EV options and EV support organizations

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction