This season, Republic FC, Western Health Advantage, and WellSpace Health are taking another bold step in prioritizing community health by utilizing the reach of sports marketing for good. During the 2023 campaign, Republic FC’s first team and academy jerseys will feature a patch on the right sleeve promoting 988 – the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The first of its kind partnership is designed to bring awareness to suicide and mental health concerns and crisis, provide resources for those in need – for people in distress or their loved ones looking for help, and continue to elevate conversations about community wellness. Republic FC and its partners will create an important conversation point that can help save lives when the 988 patch is seen weekly in every community where the team takes the field, nationally as broadcasters talk about the importance of the crisis line when they see the patch, and every time a fan wears the jersey regardless of the city.

WellSpace Health is a statewide leader in designing and delivering integrated healthcare that treats the whole person, body and mind. WellSpace Health’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Center is the second largest crisis center in California answering more than 100,000 calls, texts, and chats from across the country. Other nonprofit partners and mental health professionals will join this initiative as the season progresses, in order to further increase awareness about the new hotline number, while also providing key mental health resources to people seeking help.

For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/988 and WellSpaceHealth.org.

IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE ARE EXPERIENCING SUICIDAL THOUGHTS OR NEED MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT, CALL/TEXT 988 OR VISIT 988LIFELINE.ORG/CHAT TO TALK TO A TRAINED COUNSELOR. ALL CONVERSATIONS ARE FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL.