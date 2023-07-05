Community Hero presented by AARP

Nominations open now through July 31

SacRepublicFC.com/AARP

Now through July 31, fans and community members can nominate a Community Hero by sharing the story of someone who is making a difference in the community and whose work, project, service, or volunteer efforts serve as an example of the Indomitable spirit of our region. Republic FC and AARP Sacramento are eager to learn about the meaningful contributions individuals have made, whether through volunteering to aid a group in need or offering support to an individual or organization.

The winner will be selected by a joint panel from Republic FC and AARP Sacramento. The club will honor the winner on the pitch at Heart Health Park during the club’s October 14th home match, as well as with a special VIP match day experience and other Republic FC team gear. The club will also highlight the Community Hero’s work with content on its website and social channels.

For more information or to nominate your Community Hero, visit SacRepublicFC.com/AARP