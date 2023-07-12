This Saturday, Republic FC back in action, hosting Memphis 901 FC at Heart Health Park. With kickoff set for 8:00 p.m., Saturday’s match is State Fair Night presented by the California Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans, which means that everyone with a ticket to the game also gets into the State Fair for free! It’s an experience you don’t want to miss – the sounds and lights of the fair in the background is something you can only get right here in Sacramento.

Don’t have a ticket yet, we’ve got you covered. We’re giving away four tickets to the game and a $50 Uber gift card so that you can drink responsibly and follow the Go Safely Game Plan. For more information or to enter, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Go-Safely. Single match tickets are also available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets