Sac Republic FC

Republic FC is hosting its ninth annual Open Tryouts on January 15 & 16, 2022, providing a pathway for local soccer players to pursue their dreams of playing pro soccer. Each season, one player is guaranteed an opportunity to join the club for training camp, with the chance to earn a professional contract.Since 2014, four players from the region have signed a pro contract with Republic FC. Limited space remains and players are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts.

