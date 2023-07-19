The Women’s World Cup is back! Every four years, the world’s best women athletes step onto the biggest stage in soccer. This Friday, Republic FC is hosting a free watch party for fans to gather and cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team as they take on Vietnam to begin their journey to another World Cup title. Join us at Le Five Indoor Soccer in Rancho Cordova for giveaways, delicious food & drink options, and even an appearance from Republic FC legend Rodrigo Lopez. For more information or to learn about the club’s month-long community investment project tied to the tournament, visit SacRepublicFC.com/WorldCup.

Earlier this week, Republic FC unveiled the Old Glory Kit, paying homage to the club’s signature color that has been interwoven into each of its 10 seasons. The kit is available for pre-order now and will make its on-field debut in the club’s 10th Season Celebration Match at Hughes Stadium on August 26. To see more about the kit or pre-order, visit SacRepublicFC.com/OldGloryKit.