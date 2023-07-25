Republic FC 10th Season Celebration Match

This August, Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union are teaming up for the club’s 10th Season Celebration Match at Hughes Stadium!.

The special event will bring the community back to the site of the club’s first-ever home match at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento City College. The August 26 match will celebrate the 10 seasons that Republic FC has been connected to the communities and residents of Sacramento. In addition to special appearances from former players and coaches, the club will also award a total of $10,000 in grants to 10 community groups making an impact in the region. SchoolsFirst is also giving out a free commemorative t-shirt for the first 10,000 fans and will help to recognize the soccer coaches from Sacramento City College.

This is the biggest sporting event of the summer – and you don’t want to miss it! Tickets start at just $10 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Hughes